Baahubali director SS Rajamouli launched producer Sai Korrapati's forthcoming movie starring Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Lavanya Tripathi at a grand opening ceremony held in Hyderabad on February 7.

Sai Korrapati has worked with SS Rajamouli in hit movies like Eega and Andala Rakshashi. Ever since, the duo has maintained a very good relationship. The producer reportedly requested the director to attend the launch of his next movie as chief guest. The latter accepted his invitation and took some time off from his busy schedule of Baahubali 2 to grace the muhurat of the former's untitled film.

On Monday, Sai Korrapati said on the Twitter account of his banner Vaaraahi Productions that he has an important announcement to make on Tuesday morning. The Eega producer tweeted: "We have some exciting news coming your way at 7am tomorrow morning. Can you guess what it is? STAY TUNED!!!"

This morning, Sai Korrapati announced that Vaaraahi Productions' 10th movie will feature Naga Chaitanya, Lavanya and Srikanth in the lead roles. The film, which is known as NC14, is directed by Krishna RV Marimuthu. The producer tweeted: "We are so happy to announce @VaaraahiCC Production No.10 with @chay_akkineni, @Itslavanya and @actorsrikanth under @krishnammuthu direction!"

Vaaraahi Productions held a grand pooja ceremony this morning. SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Jayadev Galla, KV Vijayendra Prasad, Suresh Babu, Naga Chaitanya, Lavanya, Srikanth, Krishna RV Marimuthu and Sai Korapati were present on the opening ceremony of NC14, which will begin its regular shoot from February 21.

After the launch of the movie, Sai Korapati posted the photos of its opening ceremony on the Twitter account of Vaaraahi Productions. The producer wrote: "Check out #Nc14 - @VaaraahiCC Production No.10 Pooja Ceremony Photos Regular shoot starts from feb21."

Later, Naga Chaitanya and Lavanya took to their Twitter handles to share their excitement and posted the photos of the event. Chai wrote: "#Nc14 is a go .. exciting times ahead ! @VaaraahiCC @krishnammuthu @Itslavanya @actorsrikanth." Lavanya wrote: "Super excited to start my next with @chay_akkineni directed by @Krishnammuthu , produced by @VaaraahiCC ..! ☺️."