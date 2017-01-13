Several shops and buildings of Punjab National Bank and Vijaya Bank branches were gutted in a massive fire on Court road, near Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.
A post office was also gutted in the fire. At least 18 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.
Srinagar (J&K): Visuals of fire which broke out on Court road, near Lal Chowk leaving many shops, 2 banks and a post office gutted. pic.twitter.com/v1iQgfN87m— ANI (@ANI_news) January 13, 2017
Srinagar (J&K): Visuals of fire which broke out on Court road, near Lal Chowk leaving many shops, 2 banks and a post office gutted. pic.twitter.com/v1iQgfN87m— ANI (@ANI_news) January 13, 2017