A view of Lal Chowk, SrinagarIANS

Several shops and buildings of Punjab National Bank and Vijaya Bank branches were gutted in a massive fire on Court road, near Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning. 

A post office was also gutted in the fire. At least 18 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. 

  
 
 
