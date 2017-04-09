By-polls in Srinagar were fraught with violence on Sunday as youths took to the streets to pelt stones at polling booths in some areas of the Lok Sabha constituency to show their resistance against the government. Two youths were killed in clashes between protesters and security personnel near polling stations.

Budgam, Gandarbal and Srinagar are part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Polling has been going on since 7 am and will end at 5 pm. Internet has been shut down in the three districts despite the J&K Chief Election Officer (CEO) Shantmanu asking the police not to take actions in haste.

Earlier, stones were pelted in Budgam and Gandarbal districts. At least four youth were hit with pellet guns in Charari Sharif. A polling booth in Nowgam was attacked.

In Budgam, stone pelting was reported from Hafroo Batpora in Chrari Sharif Assembly constituency, Gooripora area in Beerwah, Dardpora and Soibugh in Budgam and Hayatpora in Chadoora assembly segments, the official told Rising Kashmir. Stone pelting also took place at Nasrullahpora.

In Wakura area of Ganderbal Assembly constituency, youths pelted stones at a power development department lineman who tried to rectify a snag at the polling station, which did not have electricity.

Security personnel chased the protesters away, he said.

In the Valley, separatists have called for a strike against the by-polls, which affected normal life. The separatist groups have asked people not to cast their votes and exercise their franchise.

Shops, petrol pumps, and other businesses were shut in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal and public transport was off the roads, the official said.

Clashes and call for shutdown affect polls

The separatists' call for strike in Srinagar and the clashes on Sunday have kept people away from the polling booths.

As of 12:10 pm IST there was no polling done at Dudderhama, Ganderbal and Durpora Manigam. There was low voter turnout at Nunner, Preng, Cherwani. Most number of votes ie. 245 were recorded at SP College.

National Conference patron Dr Farooq Abdullah and working president Omar Abdullah cast their votes in Sonwar area of Srinagar.