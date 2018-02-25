As the undisputed queen of the 1980s, veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi was known for her portrayal of characters with a touch of magic and grace. In a career spanning more than four decades, the legendary actress amassed a fortune from movies, commercials and brand endorsements.

Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor were the brand ambassador of global corporations like LUX and Tanishq.

With an estimated worth of $35 million, Sridevi resided in a beautiful bungalow in Andheri West, Mumbai, and owned a line of fancy cars, with Porshe Cayenne being her favorite. The car brands owned by Sridevi include Audi and Ford.

The diva also enjoyed her fair share of traveling, as she was often seen in pictures from exotic locations across the globe.

According to reports, Sridevi had an annual income of $2 million (Rs 13 crore). It is also estimated that Sridevi charged Rs 3.4-4.5 crore for a movie.

Her net worth saw a hike of 24 percent over the past few years after her comeback in Bollywood with English Vinglish.

Apart from owning seven luxury cars worth Rs 9 crore, the first female superstar of Bollywood had recently bought a Bentley worth Rs 2 crore.

She owned three bungalows worth a whopping Rs 62 crore in total.