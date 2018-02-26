Bollywood woke up to a shocking and disturbing news on Sunday morning as veteran actress Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai at 11.30 PM (IST) after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Her mortal remains are expected to come today, post which the cremation will take place at Pawan Hans crematorium, Mumbai.

While condolence messages are flooding in, a few trolls on Twitter blamed Sridevi's plastic surgery as the cause of her death. So, Ekta Kapoor put a straight tweet shutting them up. She said, "Evil ones pls realise one percent ( as fwded as my doc told me) of the population can have a cardiac arrest without any heart condition or any kind of surgery! It's destiny not how evil rumour mongers portray!!!''

She also wrote: "The strongest women have the weakest hearts sometimes...#RIPSrideviji."

Celina Jaitley too tweeted: "If like me you are a @SrideviBKapoor fan STOP SPECULATING It is unfair to her & her family who are bereaved & mourning, use your tributes to help them who are in the darkest hours of their lives by not adding an unnecessary layer of stress & grief."

Meanwhile Sridevi's co-star in Chandni, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "Henceforth no more Moonlit nights! Chandni gone forever. Alas!"

In another case, Rishi also slammed TV channels for addressing Sridevi as a mere 'body'. He wrote on Twitter slamming media and said, "How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the "body"? All television channels reporting "the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night!" Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body??".

Rishi was shocked after getting to know about Sridevi's untimely death. He wrote, "Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters! Henceforth no more Moonlit nights! Chandni gone forever. Alas!"

Rishi Kapoor, along with Priyanka Chopra changed their Twitter profile picture and turned it black. Rishi Kapoor's bio read, "Sridevi. RIP." Deepika Padukone too put up a black picture on Instagram with a broken heart.

Priyanka Chopra still can't believe it that Sridevi is no more. She took to Instagram to post a selfie with the actress.

Sridevi was in Dubai for Mohit Marwah's wedding. While Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi came back to Mumbai after wrapping up the wedding, Sridevi chose to stay back. But the according to reports, she was found unconscious in a bathroom and was declared dead at the time of reaching the hospital.

Sridevi's brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the death and told media: "She was hale and hearty, and looked happy at the wedding. I am shocked at how quickly things turned for the worse. She was looking forward to Janhvi's debut and her own films. None of us saw this coming, she didn't either."