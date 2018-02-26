Sridevi's untimely death is just not sinking in! Bollywood fraternity, fans, media and the entire nation are talking about the female superstar Sridevi.

Dubai Police released a statement on Sridevi's autopsy report a short while ago and wrote on Twitter: "Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, #DubaiPolice today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness. #DubaiPolice has transferred the case to #Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases. [sic]"

The report further said that traces of alcohol were found in Sridevi's blood.

Earlier, cardiac arrest was cited as the cause of her death and now statement says, "accidental drowning". As much as it sounds strange and #SrideviDeathMystery hashtag is trending, all we can do is wait for Sridevi's body to come to India because her two daughters — Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are still waiting to see their late mother.

Soon after the Ministry of Health, UAE released Sridevi's forensic report, veteran actress Simi Garewal took to Twitter and wrote, "Uncanny similarities in the death of #Sridevi and Whitney Houston.."

A fan also commented: "I was thinking the same thing. A combination of alcohol, prescription drugs & accidental drowning in bathtub." Another Twitter user said: "i wanna know really how does one reach a bathtub and fill it with water also and drown in it when unconscious... and when the husband says was taking her for dinner at 5.30pm... and when one has an outing why would she have a tub bath... cant understand a bit @AnilKapoor"

Well, to recap your memory, on February 11, 2012, Whitney Houston was found unconscious in a bathtub of Suite 434 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. According to the reports, Beverly Hills paramedics arrived and performed CPR as they found the singer unresponsive. Houston was pronounced dead soon. The cause of death was not immediately known; local police said there were "no obvious signs of criminal intent".

On March 22, 2012, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported that Houston's death was caused by drowning and the "effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use". The office stated the amount of cocaine found in Houston's body indicated that she used the substance shortly before her death. Toxicology results revealed additional drugs in her system. The manner of death was listed as an "accident"