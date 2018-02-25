Prominent Bollywood actress Sridevi's untimely death has come as a shock for India. The English Vinglish actress died of massive cardiac arrest in Dubai while attending a wedding along with her family. She was 54.

Confirming the news to Indian Express, her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor said: "Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don't know more details yet."

She is known for her outstanding performances in Bollywood movies like Sadma, Chandni, Himmatwala, ChaalBaaz, Mr India, Nagina, Mawali and Tohfa. She recently earned accolades for her comeback film English Vinglish.

Besides the Bollywood actors, many from the political fraternity have also mourned her death, posting messages on various social media sites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace.

President Ram Nath Kovind: Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates.

N Chandrababu Naidu, CM of Andhra Pradesh: As a multi lingual actress, especially for the Telugus, she( #Sridevi) became the most favorite heroine. She remains as a proud actress of India with her unparalleled acting skills.

नहीं रही बॉलीवुड की चाँदनी.

Deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of legendary actress #Sridevi . Her contribution to Indian film industry shall be always remembered. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Condolences to the family. ? — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) February 25, 2018

My heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of legendary actress #Sridevi. Her lively presence in the films would be deeply missed. She would be always remembered for her contribution to the Indian cinema. #RIPSridevi — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 25, 2018

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of veteran actress, Padma Shri awardee #Sridevi ji. A versatile and celebrated actress, her passing marks the end of an illustrious era in films. My condolences to the bereaved family and legions of fans. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 25, 2018