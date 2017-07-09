After keeping the buzz high for the past couple of weeks, Tom Holland starrer Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming finally made its way to the theatres and has already broken the records set by the franchise.

The superhero film has grossed more than $120 million on its opening weekend which is slightly above Tobey Mcguire's 2002 Spider-Man film. Also, it marks the second highest opening in Sony's history as it followed 2007 Spider-Man 3 that earned $151.1 million in total.

As per analysts, the movie was expected to make $90-$110 million on its opening day at the global box office.

That being said, the Tom Holland and Michael Keaton vehicle was a pretty good box office success while hovering around $120 million.

With its opening on July 7, the film earned a total amount of $50.5 million from 4,248 locations at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, it has marked the biggest ever international box office opening in South Korea as it grossed a total of $3.5 million on its opening day ( July 5). As Variety reports, the movie made $25.3 million through Thursday at its international box office.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming deals with the young Peter Parker (Tom Holland) who returns home to live with his Aunt May following his thrilling experience with the Avengers. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine, distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighbourhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.