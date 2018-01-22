Ahead of Republic Day, low-cost carrier SpiceJet announced the Great Republic Day Sale offering domestic fares starting at Rs 769 and international fares starting at Rs 2,469, all inclusive.

With this, it joined the list of carriers like GoAir and AirAsia airlines, which have also announced attractive deals around the Republic Day, which falls on a Friday this year, leading to an extended three-day weekend.

SpiceJet said in a statement that flight bookings under its Republic Day Sale can be made till January 25, 2018, and the travel period is till December 12, 2018.

The discounts under the Great Republic Day Sale will be applicable on one-way fares only, and on bookings made across all channels. The sale offer cannot be combined with any other offer and is not applicable to group bookings, the airline said, adding that seats will be allotted on a first-come- first-served basis.

Only statutory taxes under the Great Republic Day Sale are refundable. Tickets can be booked by the passengers on www.spicejet.com, the airline's mobile app, through online travel portals and through travel agents.

Passengers can get additional discounts on flight bookings by using the promo code REP69 on the Spicejet mobile app. The sale promo is applicable on both domestic and international flights.

Passengers can also get an instant 10 percent discount on flights and free priority check-in per transaction for bookings made using SBI Credit Cards.

SpiceJet customers can also get a 20 percent off and a Croma voucher worth Rs 500 on pre-booking selected add-on services like meals, Spicemax and preferred seats during the sale period.