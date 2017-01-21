Men often discard the importance of a fertility test, but it is just as crucial. If you are one of those who are hesitant to perform a fertility test in clinics and hospitals, US-based tech company Medical Electronics Systems has come up with a viable solution.

While there are plenty of sperm test kit options available in the market, the YO sperm kit lets you be a fertility doctor at home with minimum to none experience and the patient is none other than yourself. The male fertility kit is priced at $50 and works with your smartphone. It is FDA-approved for added assurance.

This convenience lets men avoid the awkwardness of being locked up in a sterile room to do the obvious, which is then followed by the anxiety that surrounds oneself with the impending results. Thanks to the medical advances, as long as you own a smartphone, you can test your fertility at your home with 97 percent accuracy, the company claims.

What does the YO sperm kit include?

YO sperm kit is currently compatible with Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S7 and all recent models of Apple iPhone except the Plus variants. The kit has all the necessary items, including a sample collection cup, a testing slide, a plastic pipette and a special liquefying powder.

Included in the YO sperm kit is a mini-microscope, which attaches to the smartphone's camera to measure sperm mobility. That's right! You can watch the swimmers right on your smartphones.

How to use it?

Once you have all the items assembled and the sperm sample ready, mix the special liquefying powder and swirl it for around 10-15 seconds in the collection cup. Let it rest for 10 minutes, but the YO app keeps you occupied with "sperm trivia" game to keep the user from biting the nails in anxiety.

After ten minutes, take a small amount of the sample using a pipette and drop it onto the slide. This sample will then be analysed by recording a 30-second video. The results will be up in just two minutes.

"If a man is producing 100 million sperm and they are all dead or not swimming, it's useless to know your sperm concentration is normal. The key is to assess sperm that are moving, as these are the sperm that will fertilize an egg during normal conception," Medical Electronic Systems CEO Marcia Deutsch was quoted as saying by Digital Trends. "YO is trailblazing a new approach [by] offering consumers valuable and reliable information and bringing clarity to one of life's biggest moments, that of starting a family," she added.

YO sperm kit is up for pre-orders now and it will be available available from January 31.