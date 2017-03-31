SpaceX makes history: Launches used rocket and brings it it back to earth

On 30 March SpaceX – run by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk – launched a used rocket marking the first time in the history of spaceflight that the same rocket has been used on two separate missions to orbit.
