Astronauts may soon don a new spacesuit that may look better than the white Power Ranger. SpaceX chief Elon Musk shared the first photo of the companys spacesuit. Musks post has drawn massive attention on the social media.
SpaceX gives first look at sleek new spacesuit
- August 24, 2017 10:12 IST
