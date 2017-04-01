Space capsule to make you feel like a real astronaut

Space capsule to make you feel like a real astronaut Close
Jeff Bezos Blue Origin company unveiled the first ever images of its capsule designed to take tourists on a trip into space. The sneak peak included illustrations of the sleek white New Shepard Capsule complete with black leather seats and large windows that will look out on Earth. 
loading image
IBT TV
'There's a lot of smoke' US senator says of Russian interference claims
Most popular