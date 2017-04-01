- Play Watch awkward moment Bastian Schweinsteiger is asked about Chicago Fires World Cup chances
- Play Kerala box office: Mammootty's The Great Father beats Mohanlal's Pulimurugan opening day collection
-
- Play Here are nine ways climate change is destroying the planet
- Play Arsene Wenger coy about his future at Arsenal
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Online reaction
- Play A-list insider: George Michael is finally buried and will the new Doctor Who be a woman?
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 8 trump card features that make Galaxy S7 heir superior to Apple iPhone 7 series
Space capsule to make you feel like a real astronaut
Jeff Bezos Blue Origin company unveiled the first ever images of its capsule designed to take tourists on a trip into space. The sneak peak included illustrations of the sleek white New Shepard Capsule complete with black leather seats and large windows that will look out on Earth.
Most popular