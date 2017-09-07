South Korea deploys US Thaad anti-missile defence system amid protests Close
South Koreas defence ministry said four additional launchers of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile system have been deployed on Thursday, 7 September, by the US to counter threats emerging from North Korea. Launchers and other components were brought to Seongju, about 300km south of Seoul, amid heavy protests from locals and environmental activists.