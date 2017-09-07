South Koreas defence ministry said four additional launchers of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile system have been deployed on Thursday, 7 September, by the US to counter threats emerging from North Korea. Launchers and other components were brought to Seongju, about 300km south of Seoul, amid heavy protests from locals and environmental activists.
South Korea deploys US Thaad anti-missile defence system amid protests
- September 7, 2017 13:46 IST
