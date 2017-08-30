The South Korean air force conducted live-fire drills on Tuesday (29 August), hours after North Korea flew a ballistic missile over Japan. Four F-15 fighter jets practised a drill against the North Koreas leader Kim Jong-un, dropping eight MK-84 bombs against a simulated target at the Pilsung training range. The test was meant as a warning signal in response to North Koreas latest provocation.
South Korea conducts new ballistic missile tests
- August 30, 2017 10:24 IST
