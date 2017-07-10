While there was a big hoo-ha going on about who will replace Daniel Craig in the next James Bond movie, a recent report by the Daily Mirror claims that the 49-year-old English actor will reprise the role of iconic detective in Bond 25.

More than a year ago, the actor had proclaimed that he would rather 'slash' his 'wrists' than playing Bond again. But now, it seems that the actor has changed his mind and is set to return to big screen as 007.

According to the Daily Mirror, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is said to have confirmed the actor's return while she is also planning to get singer Adele for the movie's theme song. The partnership for 2012's Skyfall remained the most profitable bond ever. The theme song won a Grammy, Golden Globes and Brit Awards as well.

"Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners. It's taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong con–sensus in the Bond offices is that Craig is 007 again," an insider who is involved in the project told the British daily. "As for Adele, she's more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive."

Besides Craig, Broccoli is also reportedly in talks with director Christopher Nolan to add a new formula in the movie. While some reports claimed in May that the Dunkirk director will be directing Bond 25, Nolan told Playboy, "I've spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I'm always excited to see what they do with it."

"Maybe one day that would work out. You'd have to be needed if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they're getting along very well."

Bond 25 is expected to start filming next year. It will be Craig's fifth film as James Bond after Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

Several other British actors have been the frontrunners for the role including Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, James Norton, and even Benedict Cumberbatch.