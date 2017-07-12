Move over, Psy! Wiz Khalifa is the new king on YouTube with his hit single "See You Again" setting a new record. The rapper broke the record of the Korean pop star Psy' s 2012 single "Gangnam Style".

"Gangnam Style" held the record of most viewed video for the past five years until Tuesday. Khalifa's "See You Again" featuring Charlie Puth have garnered around 2.9 billion views in total so far, Forbes reported.

According to Youtube, Wiz Khalifa's video has been watched 2,900,522,980 times as opposed to Psy's 2,895,721,567 views.

YouTube said in a statement, "Gangnam Style held the most viewed video record on YouTube for five years, after surpassing Justin Bieber's "Baby" in November of 2012."

A YouTube representative told Forbes the video receives millions of views every day.

The rapper took to Instagram to thank his fans as he wrote, "Thank you guys for making See you again the #1 most viewed video in YouTube history. Your love and support is very much appreciated." Singer Charlie Puth was overwhelmed by the news.

For the record, I joined @YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would reach 10,000 views. Just heard about See You Again...wow. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 11, 2017

You can watch "See You Again" here.

Featuring rapper Khalifa and singer Charlie Puth, See You Again was released in 2015 as part of Furious 7 movie (seventh instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise). It was also a tribute to late actor Paul Walker. The song topped the list of Billboard Hot 100 along with three Grammy nominations including Song of the Year.

Recently a few other videos also passed the 2 billion mark including Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" featuring Bruno Mars and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito".