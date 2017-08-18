Are your jaws dropped? Ours too! No one would have imagined in the wildest of our dreams that Angelina Jolie's worst enemy, Chelsea Handler, might mend things with Brad Pitt. Almost a year since Brangelina split, Handler and Pitt's closeness has to be the most shocking news in the past one year.

The claim about their relationship is reported by Naughty Gossip. The website's source reveals that the comedy star is getting close to Brad Pitt, which looks like a stab in the back for Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

"Chelsea never hated Brad for what he did to Jennifer. She always blamed Angelina for the nasty split. But now that she isn't friends with Jen, Chelsea is free to work with Brad," the website's sources revealed.

Apparently, Handler and Aniston's friendship wasn't as strong as it was once upon a time. The website writes that since the two are not friends anymore, this leaves Handler free to hang out with Pitt.

Fans of the comedian and the actor shouldn't be surprised if the duo collaborates on a project, the website adds. "Chelsea has long been a fan of Brad's 'Plan B' production company and is talking with them about a few projects. Don't be surprised if we see Brad and Chelsea having lunch together soon!"

But the question arises, when did Aniston and Chelsea part ways? The answer is they never parted ways! Gossip Cop clarifies that they never stopped being friends so the reports about the "backstabbing" are not true.

Even Hollywood Life noted that it was less than a year ago that Aniston appeared on Handler's show. She was seen gushing about her husband, Justin Theroux on Handler's show.

"How was your Thanksgiving? Did you get a surprise?" asked Chelsea. "I did! I got a surprise! My husband!" Aniston replied. The women discussed the holidays, showing no signals of a broken friendship.