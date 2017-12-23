Sony is all set to introduce its new smartphones and a flagship can't miss from the lineup most likely at MWC (Mobile World Congress2018) in February. Sony's upcoming flagship smartphone has been rumoured to finally adopt the bezel-less look with an 18:9 aspect ratio, which is been very popular in 2017.

A few days back, a spec sheet was leaked for the Sony H82xx device. Apart from the flagship smartphone, Sony has plans to unveil at least three new Xperia smartphone series lined up for next year that we only know by their codenames: H8216, H8276, and H8296.

According to GSM Arena, the H8266 device has now been spotted in the Geekbench database, which is one of the best-known benchmarks. The listing confirms that at least this model will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845, the latest Snapdragon processor which Qualcomm has announced a few weeks back as its premier SoC offering for next year. The Sony H8266 pairs it with 4GB of RAM and runs Android version 8.0 Oreo.

The phone achieved a whopping 2393 single-core score in Geekbench 4.2, and 8300 for multi-core. Those results are in line with what the Galaxy S9+ that boasts the same chipset managed to get, and it looks like the 845 will not lack in the performance department.

So finally, we have confirmation that Sony's flagship, the H8266, will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. But it is still not confirmed yet, that the smartphone will also include a dual-camera setup (12-megapixel + 12-megapixel cameras sensors) with a 15 MP front-facing snapper and a 3,130 mAh battery.