The mobile arm of Japanese consumer electronics major Sony has reportedly slashed the price of the company's 2016 camera flagship phone Xperia X in India.

This is the second time Sony has reduced the Xperia X's price in the country. Back in September 2016, the company had waived off Rs. 10,000, there by bringing the cost of the device to Rs. 38,990 from its launch price Rs. 48,990. Now, it has received another generous price-cut of Rs 14,000, reducing its MRP to Rs. 24,990. It is available on Flipkart in multiple colour options.

We believe this the right time for anybody looking for a mid-range phone with a terrific camera. During our review, the Xperia X's snapper aced in all aspects. It took stunning images during bright day light, twilight and in night conditions. It even fared well in terms macro photography.

The front camera is also of fine quality and taking selfies is a delightful experience as it offers some pretty cool editing tools.

For those unaware, Sony Xperia X Dual sports a 5.0-inch full HD TRILIMINOS display with 1,920x1,080 pixels (441 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 Hexa-core CPU, houses an Adreno 510 GPU, and runs Android Marshmallow. It comes packed with a 32GB internal storage for Single SIM variant, a 64GB internal memory for Dual-SIM model (expandable up to 200GB), a 3GB RAM and a 2620mAh battery.

It houses a 23MP with 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS sensor, predictive hybrid auto focus, quick launch (less than 0.03 seconds), 5x clear image zoom, 24mm wide-angle G Lens F2.0 aperture and Pulse LED flash. And on the front, it comes packed with a 13MP snapper having 1/3-inch Exmor RS sensor, Quick launch (less than 0.03 seconds) and a 22mm wide-angle lens.

