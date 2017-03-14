Sony's gaming division is all geared up to roll out a major update to its popular PlayStation Now game streaming service.

Sony's PlayStation Now, which currently hosts PS3 games for PS4 and Windows PCs, will get more space in its repository, to include a slew of new PlayStation 4 series games.

"We're excited to announce that PS Now's catalog is set to grow even further, as we'll be expanding to include a new platform: PlayStation 4 games. All of the games in the service, including PS4 games, will be included with a single PS Now subscription. We'll share more information as we get closer to launch, so stay tuned," Brian Dunn, senior marketing manager, PlayStation Now, said in a statement.

The new update is also said to connect PlayStation Now to cloud. With this initiative, the subscribers will be able to play any game at any time and place of their choice. Even if they play PS4 games and choose to end at some level at home, they can still continue from exactly where they left off, on other PS4 consoles or Windows PCs, as all your gaming hours will be saved in the cloud.

Another notable cloud storage-related feature coming in the update is that subscribers will be able to access the entire catalogue of games, select one, and start playing quickly without needing to wait for downloads.

The company has announced that it will first test the new service with select PlayStation Now subscribers and eventually release it to all in the coming weeks. If you're an active PS Now subscriber, keep an eye on your email. If lucky, you might get an invitation.

