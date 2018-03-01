Luv Ranjan's film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has managed to strike the right chord with the audiences like his previous outings Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and is inching towards Rs 50 crore mark.

The movie, which was released across 1,650 screens in India on February 23, minted Rs 6.42 crore on the first day of its release and emerged as the third best opener of 2018 so far after Padmaavat and PadMan.

The Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer continued to rule the hearts of the moviegoers and box office and earned Rs 26.57 crores over the opening weekend.

On weekdays too, the rib-tickling flick maintained its pace and raked in moolah at the box office. The movie has earned a total of Rs 41.08 crores and is expected to cross the 50 crore mark at the beginning of its second weekend. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the day-wise collections of the film.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues its VICTORIOUS RUN at the ticket windows... Speeding towards ₹ 50 cr [should be surpassed in Weekend 2]... Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr, Mon 5.17 cr, Tue 4.93 cr, Wed 4.41 cr. Total: ₹ 41.08 cr. India biz... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2018

SKTKS gave a clean sweep to Karan Johar's Welcome To New York which terribly bombed at the ticket window.

All the lead actors brought back the same magic on screen with their hilarious banter and squabbles.

Made with a budget of Rs 40 crore (production budget - Rs 30 crore, prints and advertising cost - Rs 10 crore), the producers have already registered profit and will be laughing their way to the bank. The movie has emerged as a clear winner at the box office.