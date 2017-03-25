Descendants of the Sun actors Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are one of the fan favourites and they continue to win their hearts with their sweet gestures.

Joong Ki was all praises for his co-star Hye Kyo at the 29th Korea Producer Awards. The actor, who was awarded for his performance in the popular drama series Descendants of the Sun, praised Hye Kyo during his acceptance speech. Joong Ki said that actors generally take all the limelight from actress and dedicated his award to Hye Kyo, who plays his love interest in the show.

"In Korea, actors always steal the spotlight—compared to the actresses. To me, this drama was a big project, as it marked my comeback to the entertainment scene after spending two years in the military. I want to share this glory with my co-star Song Hye-Kyo who shared the burden and constantly reassured me and gave me the confidence by being there for me," he said at the award show.

Meanwhile, Joong Ki, Hye Kyo and other casts of Descendants of the Sun had recently reunited to celebrate the first anniversary of the popular show. Hye Kyo took to Instagram to post a photo of the cast and crew celebrating the first anniversary of the show.

"Thank you for the 1st anniversary of the descendants of the sun," she captioned the image.