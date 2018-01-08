Reports of Sonam Kapoor marrying boyfriend Anand Ahuja have picked up immense steam for the past few days. Though the actress has never admitted to her relationship on a public platform, her PDA with her rumoured beau on social media speaks volumes about their love.

The Neerja actress is often spotted spending quality time with Anand along with her sister Rhea and brother Harshvardhan. And if recent reports are to be believed, the lovebirds are planning to get married in mid-2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

When Sonam was asked to comment on the rumours at a recent event, she told Pinkvilla: "In my 10-year-long career, I have never spoken about my personal life.

"Veere Di Wedding will release in May and then before that I have Pad Man and then Dutt. Where do I have time for anything else? I will soon begin shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next in February-March," she added.

It looks like Sonam doesn't want to talk about her marriage at this moment. Maybe she will, sometime in the near future.

While the Veere Di Wedding actress is keeping mum on the issue, a source was quoted by a tabloid as saying: "April it is and in Jodhpur. Sonam and Anand will marry this summer in what is going to be a small, private wedding with 300-odd guests. Although the couple has warded off all rumours about getting married saying celebrity watchers were mistaking the family's preparations for her cousin Mohit Marwah's upcoming wedding for her own nuptials but they can barely hide it any longer."

Sonam and Anand, who were keeping their relationship low key, have over the past few months been all over the internet in photos showing them engaging in neverending PDA.

While Sonam and Anand have been rumoured to be dating for quite a long time now, it is believed her boyfriend provided a major helping hand to Sonam and sister Rhea's newly-launched apparel brand Rheson.

And since Anand seems to be already in the good books of Sonam's parents, we might hear the wedding bells in the Kapoor family soon if the rumours turn out to be true.

But till that time, let's wait for Sonam or her beau to make an official annoucement on their rumoured marriage.