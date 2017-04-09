A youth allegedly beheaded his mother to appease Goddess Kali for good luck in West Bengal's Purulia district on Friday evening.

Superintendent of Police Joy Biswas said that the accused, 35-year-old Narayan Mahato, allegedly decapitated his mother, 55-year-old Phuli Mahato, using a kharga (a sharp-edged blade used to sacrifice animal during worship) when she was cleaning the compound of a Kali temple, the Press Trust of India reported.

Narayan, who is the youngest of Phuli's three sons, went to his elder brother's home with the weapon and claimed that their mother had decapitated herself in front of Goddess Kali's idol, SP Biswas added. The elder brother rushed to see his mother with Narayan and saw his mother's severed head lying on the ground in a pool of blood with the body lying at some distance away. Police was then informed about the incident.

Police arrested Narayan on Friday night following which he was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on Saturday. During interrogation, he confessed that he beheaded his mother to appease the goddess. The accused also said that Goddess Kali had asked him in his dream to kill his mother for the welfare of his family. Police are exploring all angles and possible motives.

According to neighbours, Narayan was a "tantric" who performed black magic and had set up a Kali temple at his residence.