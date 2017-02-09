Somalia’s new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed sworn-in

  • February 9, 2017 18:22 IST
    By Reuters
Somalia’s new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed sworn-in Close
Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, a dual US-Somali citizen and former prime minister, was sworn in as Somalias new president on 8 February. The voting process, which lasted months, began with 14,000 elders and regional figures choosing 275 members of parliament and 54 senators, who then had to choose a president from among 21 candidates.
loading image
IBT TV
Left wing groups ‘care more about hating Israel’ than they do about fighting anti-Semitism
Most popular