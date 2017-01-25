Somalia: At least 13 dead after suspected suicide bomb attacks at Mogadishu hotel

  • January 25, 2017 15:25 IST
    By Reuters
At least 13 people have been killed after multiple bomb attacks in the Somali capital of Mogadishu. Militant group al-Shabaab were reportedly behind the bombings.
