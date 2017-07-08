There seems to be no end to the confusions surrounding the continuity of the different variants of the Endeavour SUV of Ford on offer in India. Worse still, fuelling the rumours are the different feelers streaming from the company. While a recent check on the variants of the Endeavour revealed that all the manual variants of the SUV have been discontinued in the country barring the automatic variants, the official price list of the variants sent out to the dealers painted a different story.

In the notification sent by Ford to its dealers post- GST (Goods and Services Tax), Endeavour is being offered in six variants. What comes as a surprise is that the discontinued variants of the car still make it to the list. That is a trifle confusing, right? Even we are.

The latest notification suggests Endeavour is still available in six variants, including the 2.2 4x2 MT Trend, which was removed from the line-up in 2016. The only possible reason for the inclusion in the price list could be that the discontinued variants are still available with some of the dealers. Interestingly, the website of the company shows only three trims- -- 2.2l 4X2 AT Titanium, 2.2l 4X2 AT Trend and 3.2l 4X4 AT Titanium. The American automaker had recently cut down on the 2.2L 4X4 MT Trend and 3.2L 4X4 AT Trend trims.

Ford India slashed the prices of its models by up to 4.5 percent following the rollout of GST in the country passing on the benefits to its customers. However, pricing varies from state to state although Maharashtra stands to get the highest benefits. In Mumbai for instance, the prices of the flagship SUV Endeavour of Ford saw a drop of up to Rs. 3 lakh. In Delhi, the SUV stands to get a price cut of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Here are the details of Endeavour's price and variants as per the new list (prices post-GST)

2.2 Trend 4x2 MT Rs. 23,68,700 2.2 Trend 4x4 MT Rs. 25,17,900 2.2 Trend 4x2 AT Rs. 23,91,200 3.2 Trend 4x4 AT Rs. 26,15,800 2.2 Titanium 4x2 AT Rs. 26,95,300 3.2 Titanium 4x4 AT Rs. 29,59,000

Source: MycarHelpline