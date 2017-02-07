Slow motion video captures student snowball fight

  • February 7, 2017 14:39 IST
    By Storyful
Slow motion video captures student snowball fight Close
University of British Columbia students made the best of a snowy day on 6 February, by having a giant snowball fight on campus. Vancouver was buried under around 38 cm (14 inches) of snow, with more expected. The snowball fight happened during lunchtime and lasted more than 30 minutes.
