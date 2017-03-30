Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda Auto will soon join other carmakers who think electric and autonomous cars are the next big thing in the automotive world. The Mlada Boleslav-based automaker under Volkswagen Group will unveil Vision E study at the upcoming Shanghai Motor Show 2017 from April 19 to 28.

The company has released sketch images of the Vision E and it shows a five-door coupe-SUV. Skoda confirms the study model will run purely on electric power and it will meet the level 3 requirements for autonomous driving. The study vehicle will come with an estimated range of 500 kilometres and that also hints at production-spec that may be offered in hybrid layout. The two electric motors will belt out 302bhp and power transmitted to all four wheels. The power stored in the lithium-ion batteries will ensure top speed of 180kmph.

The Vision E will measure 4,645mm in length, 1,917mm in width and 1,550mm in height and that will provide the vehicle enough road presence. The Vision E will come with a wheelbase of 2,850mm, as well as the short overhangs. The study model will have an elevated seating position typical of SUV models and Skoda confirms ample interior despite sloping roof line in the style of a coupe.

Autonomous Driving

Aside from sketching the brand's electric car intentions, the Vision E previews company's move in the autonomous driving tech. According to the latest surveys, around 15 percent of all new cars could be driving completely autonomously in 2030. Hence, it is crucial to invest on autonomous tech. The Vision E has prerequisites for level 3 autonomous driving. It can operate independently in traffic jams, go into autopilot on motorways, stay in lane and swerve, carry out overtaking manoeuvres, independently search for free parking spaces and park and leave parking spaces alone.