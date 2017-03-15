Czech automobile-manufacturer Skoda has begun testing its seven-seater SUV, the Kodaiq, in India. Probably, the first images of the prototype being tested on the Indian roads have emerged online, showing the model in its completely undisguised avatar.

The images shared by a member of TeamBHP forum shows a white-paint donned Kodiaq. Skoda is expected to launch the new Kodaiq SUV in India later this year. Skoda Kodiaq, the first SUV to be based on the VisionS design study concept, which Skoda unveiled at the 86th Geneva Motor Show in March, measures 4,697mm long, 1,882mm wide, 1,667mm tall and has a 2,791mm wheelbase. It is built on Volkswagen Group's modular transverse matrix (MQB).

Under the hood, the Kodiaq, first seven-seater SUV from Czech automobile-manufacturer Skoda includes a choice of five engines: two TDIs and three TSIs. While the engines in the range of 1.4-litre to 2.0-litre will develop power output from 123bhp to 189bhp, the most powerful petrol engine, the 2.0-litre TSI, will develop 177bhp. The most powerful diesel engine, the 2.0-TDI will be tuned to generate 189bhp.

In India, the SUV is expected to be offered 1.4 TSI 4-cyl petrol and 2.0 TDI engines. The SUV will be available in a choice of 14 paint finishes and three trim levels – Active, Ambition and Style. On the transmission front, Skoda Kodaiq will get a 6-speed manual gearbox or DSG transmissions with six or seven speeds. All engines will feature engine Stop-Start system and brake energy recovery.

As for features, the Kodiaq is expected to house Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control and many more. In India, Skoda Kodiaq will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour and is expected to be priced in the Rs 28 to 33 lakh.

Source: TeamBHP