Every time he takes up a project, Vikram ensures his roles are challenging and that he surprises his fans with special avatars. The efforts he puts in for each flick may not often be rewarding in terms of commercial success, but the actor walks away with a sense of personal satisfaction.

Now, Vikram is back with Sketch — another commercial potboiler, but with a difference. According to the actor, it is not a mass-masala movie but a film with the right mix of commercial ingredients. It has a sensitive and raw subject and is set in North Chennai with lots of mysteries.

Chiyaan has collaborated with Vijay Chandar of Vaalu fame, and paired up with Tamannaah Bhatia, who has played a Tamil Brahmin girl named Amuthavalli. It also has Soori, Radharavi, Vela Ramamoorthy, Ravi Kishan, RK Suresh, Sriman and others in the cast.

The film has S Thaman's music. Songs like Kanave Kanave, Cheeni Chillaallee and Vaanam Thoorammalae have struck a chord with the audience.

M Sukumar and Ruben are the other important members of the technical team: They have handled the cinematography and editing departments, respectively.

Given the teaser, Sketch appears to be an action-packed film with an interesting story.

Reviews:

The film has generated a lot of curiosity among viewers. Will it live up to their expectations? Find out in their words: