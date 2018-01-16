After getting mixed reviews from critics and audience on the release day, Vikram's Sketch has managed to come out with a decent performance at the box office. In fact, the collections have seen a sharp upward trend since Sunday.

Going by the trade reports, Sketch has collected over Rs 11 crore in Tamil Nadu in the four days. The film had a slow start as it collected a little over Rs 2.5 crore on its opening day, but the business improved in the next three days.

The trade experts say that the Pongal holiday helped the movie enjoy good footfalls and the content seems to have impressed the mass audience. However, the success of Chiyaan's flick, which was made on a moderate budget, depends on the viewers' response in the next 7-10 days.

Sketch was overshadowed by Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. The Suriya-starrer won positive reviews and was highly promoted by the makers. Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva's Gulaebaghavali has also made a decent collection after getting a poor start.

The collections of the film picked up from Sunday, just like it did in the case of Sketch. "Last 2 days very good collection for Tamil Pongal Releases across TN. Pongal holidays at a stretch is working for the b-o. [sic]" trade tracker Sreedhar Pillai said on Twitter about the business of Pongal films.

Vijay Chandar's Sketch, which has Tamannaah in the female lead, is an action-packed entertainer set in North Chennai.