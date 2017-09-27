At least six rockets landed near Afghanistan capital Kabul's international airport on Wednesday, shortly after the United States Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived at the capital for talks, according to an official.

Mattis and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kabul on Wednesday in a surprise visit.

Reports state that the missiles struck near the military section of the airport, however there were no casualties reported, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP.

Terror outfit Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to IANS reports.

"At 11.36 am two missiles were fired on Kabul International Airport from Deh Sabz district, damaging the air force hangers and destroying one helicopter and damaging three other helicopters, but there were no casualties," Kabul airport Chief Yaqub Rassouli told TOLO News.

Police have reportedly cordoned off the area to search for the exact locations where the rockets were fired from. No flights have been cancelled.

Mattis is the first member of the Donald Trump's cabinet to visit the war-torn country ever since the US President pledged to stay on course in America's war against terror outfits in Afghanistan.

The NATO mission in Afghanistan on its official Twitter account said that Mattis and Stoltenberg had arrived at the NATO headquarters in Kabul, where they will inspect the international troops and meet Afghan authorities, including President Ashraf Ghani.

Along with the NATO chief, Mattis will meet President Ashraf Ghani and other top officials to discuss the US-led NATO "train and assist" mission.

The mission is designed to strengthen Afghanistan's military so that it can get adequate training to defend the nation against terror organisations on its own.

According to the US watchdog agency SIGAR, only about 60 percent of Afghanistan's 407 districts were reported to be under government control.