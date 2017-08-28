A normal Monday is turning out to be a special day for the fans of Sivakarthikeyan as the first single from his upcoming movie Velaikkaran will be out on Monday, August 28. A 'kuthu' number composed by Anirudh Ravichander will be unveiled at 6 pm.

The makers have given a glimpse of the song by releasing a teaser. It is a peppy number which is high on energy and is aimed to win the hearts of youths.

Two weeks ago, the makers had unveiled a teaser from the film. The video projected Sivakarthikeyan like a mass hero sans big action sequences. The clip showed an ordinary man rising above his self-imposed limits to change the situation.

The teaser had also presented how the hero faces odds. Sivakarthikeyan's body language looked perfect for the role and the well-written dialogue backed by Anirudh Ravichander's top notch background score added huge value to the teaser.

Going by the clip, Velaikkaran is about a worker fighting for his rights in a corporate company. This movie is now expected to give an image-makeover to Sivakarthikeyan, who has won the hearts of the viewers with his comedy and romantic roles so far.

Now, there are huge expectations on the single as it is composed by Anirudh, who has churned out some of the chartbusters albums in the past few years.

Velaikkaran is an action thriller written and directed by Mohan Raja. The RD Raja-produced flick has Nayanthara in the female lead.