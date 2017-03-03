Sir Rod Stewart criticised after re-enacting Isis beheading in bizarre Instagram video

Sir Rod Stewart criticised after re-enacting Isis beheading in bizarre Instagram video Close
The singer has apologised after a video appearing to show him re-enacting an Isis-style execution was posted on Instagram by his wife Penny Lancaster.
loading image
IBT TV
The Salesman director Asghar Farhadi boycotts the Oscars because of Trump’s travel ban
Most popular