Sir Bradley Wiggins retires aged 36

  • December 28, 2016 21:48 IST
    By Wochit
Sir Bradley Wiggins retires aged 36 Close
Embed
Five-time Olympic Champion and the first British Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins announced his retirement on 28 December. Wiggins made the announcement via a Facebook post, and said he had fulfilled a childhood aspiration of making a career out of the sport.
loading image
IBT TV
Slaven Bilic 'under pressure' following humiliating 5-1 defeat to Arsenal
Most popular