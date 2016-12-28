- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
Sir Bradley Wiggins retires aged 36
Five-time Olympic Champion and the first British Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins announced his retirement on 28 December. Wiggins made the announcement via a Facebook post, and said he had fulfilled a childhood aspiration of making a career out of the sport.
Most popular