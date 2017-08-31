Former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson has called for the transfer window to be shortened. Speaking at Uefa headquarters in Switzerland in his capacity as an adviser to European footballs governing body, Ferguson said that leaving the window open at the start of the season allowed clubs to panic buy, and should be stopped.
Sir Alex Ferguson is not impressed with the current transfer window
- August 31, 2017 16:20 IST
