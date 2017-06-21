Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued a rare public apology on Tuesday after a family feud went public when his younger sibling posted a series of Facebook posts.

The feud has gripped the country which is not used to its elites airing their grievances in public in such a manner. Lee's brother has alleged the Prime Minister violated his late father's will for his own political gain.

Lee's father was Lee Kuan Yew who ruled the country from 1959 to 1990 and is credited with Singapore's transition from a resource-poor colony into one of the most successful economies in the world.

Lee, however, has refuted all the allegations, stating that he regretted that his family dispute has affected Singapore's reputation.

"I deeply regret that this dispute has affected Singapore's reputation and Singaporean's confidence in the government. As your Prime Minister, I apologise to you for this," Lee said in a video posted on Facebook. His apology was also aired on national TV.

The centre of the feud is the Prime Minister's father's house, which Lee and his wife want to preserve as a monument to the former leader, however, his siblings want his house to be demolished as stated in Lee Kuan Yew's will.

The former leader, in his will, had asked for his home -- a pre-war bungalow where Lee Kuan Yew lived in since the 1940s -- to be demolished immediately after his death.

Lee's siblings say that the Prime Minister wants to preserve the house to gain political mileage and is "deliberately" misrepresenting their father's will.

"As the eldest of the siblings, it grieves me to think of the anguish it would have caused our parents if they were alive," Lee said in his apology. He also added that he has done all he could to avoid the current situation he finds himself in.

The Prime Minister also said that he would refute the allegations of abuse of power in the Parliament on July 3. Lee added that he has instructed the ruling People's Action Party whip to be lifted, which will allow members of the parliament to ask him questions.

"I hope that this full public airing in Parliament will dispel any doubts that have been planted and strengthen confidence in our institutions and our system of government," Lee was quoted as saying by CNN.

"These allegations go beyond private and personal matters and extend to the conduct of my office and the integrity of the government. As much as I would like to move on and end an unhappy experience for Singaporeans, these baseless accusations against the government cannot be left unanswered. They must be and will be dealt with openly and refuted," he added.