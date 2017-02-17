Suriya's Singam 3 (SI3/S3) has ended its first week on a decent note at the domestic box office. With no big release this week, the action thriller is set to enjoy good viewership over the weekend.

Early reports say that Singam has minted over Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office in its 8-day first week. Though the movie has collected over Rs 32 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office, it was expected to do better business in the home territory.

The ongoing political struggle in the state had a huge impact on the business of Singam 3. But Suriya's extensive promotions saved the movie from suffering huge losses to the distributors, say trade experts.

No big movies have released in Tamil this week. Hence, the collections are expected to see growth in the days to come. The second big centre for Singam 3 has been Andhra and Telangana where the film has been dubbed into Telugu as Yamudu 3.

The movie has raked in over Rs 11 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions, and around Rs 17 crore from Kerala and Karnataka. It has earned over a crore from rest of India.

After being postponed several times, Singam 3 was released on February 9. The action quotient and Suriya's energetic performance backed by mass elements have attracted viewers. The general opinion among audience is that the flick is better than its second instalment, although it is no match to the first part of Singam.