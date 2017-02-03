Sims 4, the popular life simulation video game from developer Maxis has revealed what players can expect from the February update. The new update is expected to bring a redesigned main menu, critical issue fixes and other updates.

The redesigned main menu will feature interesting changes. It changes the order of New Game and Load Game, which were in a corner and puts it near the Continue button.

On the issue fixing front, Maxis has addressed the issue where the baby disappears when it ages. It also has fixed an issue where the toddler would get stuck next to the elevator.

Moreover, Maxis is celebrating 17th anniversary and to celebrate this, the developers have added a shirt (for toddlers and older).

Here is what the February update will contain:

Tweaks to the main menu:

Continue (the big play button), other than a location shift, functions exactly as it did.

(the big play button), other than a location shift, functions exactly as it did. New Game and Load Game have come down from their hidden corner. You can find them alongside the Continue button.

and have come down from their hidden corner. You can find them alongside the button. Adding a household to an existing save is located in the lower-right of the Map view screen.

We simplified the upper-right menus to only include the Gallery and the Options menu.

The lower-left corner of the screen contains all the information you might want regarding packs.

General Issues

We addressed an issue that could cause the baby to disappear upon age up.

While this is joyous news for parents everywhere, this does pose a significant population issue in Neverland. And we can only wait out the potential pirate to lost boy gap, as it draws ever closer in the favour of the pirates.

We addressed an issue that could result in toddlers being placed down through a wall, and outside of their home, if carried to use an object that was against an outer wall.

Ask any parent, and they will tell you "Of course toddlers are magical!" Ask them again to place their toddlers through a wall, and they will yell at your ridiculous suggestion.



It's a two-faced world folks, and we're just living in it.

Addressed an issue that could cause a toddler to become stuck next to an elevator upon loading the lot.

This fix will address future occurrences. To correct the issue in an already saved game, travel to another lot with the toddler and return.

We addressed an out of sync voice and animation issue that was causing our Sims to be ever so slightly off.

Had that early film feel, except without the cool fighting, or person in rubber monster suit scenes.

Outdoor Retreat

You can change the lot type for Rental. They're also no longer locked in Granite Falls.

Get Together