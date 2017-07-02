As India and China continue their face-off near Sikkim over construction of roads by the Chinese side and Bhutan, too, supporting India, Beijing's old ally Pakistan has now spoke on the matter in favour of its friend.

In an article published in Pakistani paper 'The Nation' titled "Undisputed Territory", it has been said China has made its own stance on the dispute clear and that the 220 kilometre border in Sikkim was never under dispute. It instead took a dig at India, saying the presence of the Indian troops in the zone "makes no sense".

The daily said India had no reason to support its claim on the area but yet was refusing to retreat. It said India also did not clarify how the road built by the Chinese would threaten its security concerns, something it has asserted repeatedly.

The Nation's article further said that India was hindering the development of the region and not cooperating to achieve mutual benefits and warned that by doing this, New Delhi will lose key relationships with China as well as Russia in the long run.

The article also said that the Sikkim sector is not a contested territory and that it "lies on the Chinese side".