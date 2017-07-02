The Telugu winners list of SIIMA Awards 2017 was announced on Friday and Junior NTR and Rakul Preet Singh have bagged the best actors award for their performance in Janatha Garage and Nannaku Prematho, respectively.

SIIMA (The South Indian International Movie Awards) is one of the prestigious awards, given to artistes and technicians from the South Indian cinema for their achievements. The sixth edition of SIIMA was held in Abu Dhabi on June 30 and July 1, and the organisers paid a tribute to the late Telugu filmmaker, Dasari Narayana Rao. The Telugu winners were announced on the first day of this two-day event.

Pelli Choopulu, which recently won the Filmfare Award (South) for Best Film, was adjudged as the best Telugu film at the SIIMA Awards 2017 on Friday. The Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma starrer also won two other awards — Best debutant director (Tharun Bhascker) and Best comedian (Priyadarshi) on this occasion.

Vamsi Paidipally won the award for the Best director at the SIIMA 2017 for his work in Oopiri, which has also got him the Filmfare Award earlier. Junior NTR got the Best actor award from Filmfare and IIFA Utsavam for his for Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage, which were released in 2016. Now, the actor got his third award of the year at SIIMA 2017.

Nannaku Prematho has got another Best actress award for Rakul Preet Singh after Filmfare South. Jagapathi Babu walked away with the title of Best actor in a negative role for his performance in Nannaku Prematho. Besides Best actor, Janatha Garage also won two other SIIMA awards — Best music director (Devi Sri Prasad) and Best lyric writer (Ramajogayya Sastry).

SIIMA Awards 2017 was a star-studded glitzy ceremony attended by the who's who of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. The awards were given to the winners amid beautiful dance performances by some leading south Indian actresses.

Here is the complete list of Telugu winners at SIIMA Awards 2017: