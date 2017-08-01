After Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are back together in Aanand L Rai's next Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. The trailer of the romantic comedy was unveiled on Tuesday, August 1.
The trailer shows awkward moments between the lead pair - Sugandha Joshi (Bhumi) and Mudit Sharma (Ayushmann)- during their courtship period. The movie deals with erectile dysfunction.
The dialogues and metaphors make the trailer a hilarious watch and we are sure the movie will be a laughing riot. After sperm donation in Vicky Donor, it will be interesting to watch Ayushmann dealing with a new problem of similar nature.
Also, since Shubh Mangal Savdhaan is co-produced by Aanand L Rai, the director of Tanu Weds Manu series, it adds to the promise.
Watch this non-hot, non-cool couple Mudit & Sugandha stand up for love. #ShubhMangalSaavdhan Trailer Out on @ErosNow https://t.co/yxYlWTtYzR pic.twitter.com/TkoStjwrtM— Eros Now (@ErosNow) August 1, 2017
In fact, minutes after the trailer was released, Twitterati have been going crazy.
The movie is slated to release on September 1. Take a look at the Twitter reactions of the Shubh Mangal Savdhaan trailer.
