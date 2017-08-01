After Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are back together in Aanand L Rai's next Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. The trailer of the romantic comedy was unveiled on Tuesday, August 1.

The trailer shows awkward moments between the lead pair - Sugandha Joshi (Bhumi) and Mudit Sharma (Ayushmann)- during their courtship period. The movie deals with erectile dysfunction.

The dialogues and metaphors make the trailer a hilarious watch and we are sure the movie will be a laughing riot. After sperm donation in Vicky Donor, it will be interesting to watch Ayushmann dealing with a new problem of similar nature.

Also, since Shubh Mangal Savdhaan is co-produced by Aanand L Rai, the director of Tanu Weds Manu series, it adds to the promise.

In fact, minutes after the trailer was released, Twitterati have been going crazy.

The movie is slated to release on September 1. Take a look at the Twitter reactions of the Shubh Mangal Savdhaan trailer.

Abhimanyu: "Ab mjhe Dwarf film pe aur zada confidence aa rha hai iska trailer dkh kr"

Devanshu Arya: "Very interesting trailer #ShubhMangalSavdhaan all the best @rs_prasanna"

Mohammad Danish‏: "Gyz check it out! Must watch #ShubhMangalSavdhaan"

L!‏: "#ShubhMangalSavdhaan trailer is so crazy OMG!!!! Just can't wait to watch"

ℳ⚘‏: "LOL They are actually making a movie on erection problem #ShubhMangalSavdhaan"