Looks like the controversies surrounding director Kamal's upcoming Malayalam movie Aami is never-ending with the biopic hitting headlines every day for some reason. Now, netizens have been posting warning comments on actress Manju Warrier's Facebook page after the news of her been roped in to play the titular role in Aami broke out.

"It is not fare on your part to enact in kamaluddeen's film as Aamy, the story of a ditched woman by a Muslim fanatic! I am sure that you will be degraded by the hindu society! [sic]," a social media user named Mohan Akkapilly wrote.

Meanwhile, another user asked her not to be a political tool by acting in the biopic of the controversial personality. "Manju Chechi, Don't let yourself be used as a political tool. I have read almost all writings of Madavikkutty. It will be a great disgrace to soul of our dear Writer if there is even a slight distortion of her life story. Only a madavikkutty can write something like Ente Kadha, Surayya can never. It is being heard that She used to feel regret with the change. She was the one who lost her identity in her latter life chaos. Pls Think wisely before you doing her role [sic]."

Please don't get involved in directly or indirectly in politics. I am not getting involved your personal matter. But it is good to avoid such things.

Dear Manju Chechi, there would be some reason why Bollywood actress Vidya Balan had opted out Aami. Looking at the attitude of Kamal, the movie is sure to be controversial. If so, then it will hurt your fans as well. You can decide if you want to hurt the soul of such a popular writer [translated from Malayalam].

However, many of her fans are waiting to see her play Kamala Das in the movie. "Best of luck Manju, hope you will be taking up the role," writes a social media user.

As an actress she has to and will do any roles such as hindu, christian, muslim, sikh or any religious character, communist, terrorist, lawyer, police officer, nurse, housewife or any roles given by the film director. People should not give it any other meaning. Its just acting. Neither Muslims nor Sang Parivar will read between the lines.

Im a die hard fan of urs...chechi...go ahead wt AAMY.Sure..it will be a milestone for ur career..

Manju as kamla das in kamal's new epic congrats dear no need to search other actors from outside while you are here it should be a revelation for other directors also muttathe mullakke manamullu remember the super. Quote me think all her fans agree with me give her any role it will be safe in her hands love you Manju dear and best wishes

Manju buck up , ignore all the negative comments and aim for the best. Bring out the best in you for Aami. This is your golden chance for getting Padma Shri award. Our prayers are with you. Eagerly waiting for that day when you visit delhi to receive the prestigious award.

Manju chechiiii........ U can do it perfectly, go ahead... We are with you dear

The dream project of the filmmaker narrates the story of popular writer and poet Kamala Das aka Kamala Surayya or Madhavikutty. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan was initially roped in to play the title role. Even after the photoshoot, Vidya recently backed out of the project saying that she isn't able to get into the skin of the character, which is now being replaced by Manju.