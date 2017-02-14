South Korean actor Yoon Sang-hyun, who is popularly known for his role as Cha Joong-won in MBC drama Shopping King Louis, will be sharing screen space with actress Ko So-young in upcoming KBS series Perfect Wife a.k.a Ms. Perfect.

The period drama revolves around the life of an ordinary housewife named Shim Jae-bok, who struggles to support her irresponsible husband and their two children. Her life dramatically changes after she encounters a strange incident that helps her to discover the optimistic cheerful woman inside her.

While Gumiho actress plays the role of an ordinary woman, Secret Garden star portrays her indecisive husband Koo Jung-Hee. Other celebrities to appear in the Korean mini-series include Sung Joon as Kang Bong-Goo, Cho Yeo-Jeong as Lee Eun-Hee, Kim Jung-Nan as Na Hye-Ran and Jung Soo-Young as Kim Won-Jae.

Perfect Wife is written by Yoon Kyung-Ah and directed by Hong Seok-Ku. It is likely to feature a reunion between Yoon Sang-hyun and his Shopping King Louis co-star Im Se-mi.

Unlike his role in the Seo In-guk starrer MBC series, the 43-year-old actor of My Fair Lady fame is likely to portray a playboy character. The promo for period drama shows the female lead chasing a woman for having a secret relationship with her husband.

The Korean mini-series is scheduled to premiere on February 27. It will replace historical drama Hwarang, which will complete its 20 episode run on February 21.

Watch the official trailer for Perfect Wife below: