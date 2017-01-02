Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were removed from their respective posts at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday. This is one of the biggest news, not only for sports in India but also globally, right at the start of the new year.

As expected, social media users got hyperactive in an instant. Questions about who will be the next BCCI president, predictions of people likely to come aboard the BCCI, memes and trolls have all emerged with a frenzy on the internet.

Anurag Thakur's sacking by the Supreme Court has brought references to the famous character Gabbar Singh from the legendary Hindi movie Sholay. The character of Gabbar, played by the late Amjad Khan, had said a legendary dialogue in the film: "Yeh haath mujhe dede Thakur! (Give me your hand, Thakur!)."

Thakur Baldev Singh was the "Thakur" in the movie. The character was played by Sanjeev Kumar.

In the famous scene, Gabbar Singh tied Thakur's hands to ropes and swung the sword, chopping both his hands. Did Anurag Thakur go through a similar act, with Chief Justice of India TS Thakur and Justice RM Lodha of the Lodha Committee incapacitating his working at the BCCI?

Check out this picture: