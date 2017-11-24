The incident of a body being found hanging on top of the Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur on Friday in connection with the protests against Padmavati shocked all.

However, in a more shocking revelation, it now appears that this threat is not to the makers of Padmavati but for the Karni Sena brigade that has been protesting against the film's release.

Also, while this death was initially believed to be a case of suicide, it is now being believed that this was a case of murder.

An India Today report has said the threats inscribed on the stones near the crime scene are targeted towards the protestors of Padmavati and not the makers of the film.

While most were quick to believe that this was done by someone from the anti-Padmavati brigade as the name of the film was inscribed on the stones, a closer look at the message revealed the threat may have actually been directed towards the protestors, mainly the Rajput Karni Sena.

One of the stones had a message saying, "Hum sirf putlay nehi latkaate Padmavati (We don't hang just effigies Padmavati)". This one message made all believe that it was done by the anti-Padmavati brigade.

However, there are other threat messages on different stones that reveal a different story. "Padmavati ka virodh karne walo, hum kile ke sirf putlay nehi latkaate (To those opposing Padmavati, we don't just hang effigies from forts)," says the inscription on another of the stones.

#Rajasthan: Body found hanging at Nahargarh Fort in #Jaipur, threat note on rocks also seen #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/sSx9ONhF7D — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2017

This message clearly reveals that it is directed at the Karni Sena, who had recently burnt effigies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone.

In some other stones, the name of the 40-year-old victim — Chetan Kumar Saini — is inscribed alongside the statement: "Chetan Tantrik Mara Gaya (Chetan Tantrik has been killed)."

#Shocking :- Dead body of Chetan Kumar saini found hanging at Nahargarh Fort with threat note 'We don’t burn effigies, we kill' #Padmavati #PadmavatiControversy #PadmavatiRow #Jaipur

PLEASE Be responsible, it's ur life,don't waste ur time for any Sena, saint or politician.PLEASE pic.twitter.com/pfoNQYVSke — Rahul Suthar (@RahulSuthar27) November 24, 2017

The report also stated that the messages scribbled on some other stones made it appear that the people involved in the crime are Muslims, apparently in a bid to give it a communal colour.

"Har kaafir ka yeh haal hoga (Every infidel will face the same fate)," said a message on one of the stones, while another had "Jo kaafir ko maarega, Allah ko pyaara hoga (Whoever kills an infidel will be dear to Allah)" written on it.

However, the last message can also mean, "whoever will kill an infidel will die."