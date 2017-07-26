Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap, on Tuesday, was booked for culpable homicide after the collapse of a building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar which killed at least 17 people and injured more than 20 on Tuesday morning.

The Siddhi Sai building at Damodar Park near Shreyas cinema in western Ghatkopar collapsed at 10:43 am trapping more than 40 people in the debris.

The four-storey building had a nursing home on the ground floor, while three to four families lived on each of the other floors.

Illegal construction weakened building

According to the latest reports, the Shitap nursing home was under renovation for the past one month which led to the weakening of the building and compromised the safety of the structure.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti told ANI that Shitap has been detained by the Mumbai Police and is being questioned. Shitap has been detained under Sections 304(2), 336 and 338 of the IPC. He and his associates have been taken to the Parksite police station in Vikhroli for further questioning.

"Prima facie, it is revealed that the accused was carrying out illegal renovation in the building. At this juncture, it will not be appropriate to give other details as the investigation is underway and available information needs verification," said Deven Bharti.

Blame game begins

The residents of the building have also taken to blame Shitap.

"Despite residents objecting his altering the building's pillars, he went ahead because of his political clout. He was trying to convert it into a guesthouse," Binita Ramchandani, a resident of the building told Hindustan Times. Ram Chandani's mother was injured in the accident.

Property belongs to Sena's S Shitap,he was running hospital on ground floor&was now going to run guest house, onus lies on him-P Chheda,Cong pic.twitter.com/bikiwNjFK6 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 25, 2017

Interestingly, the mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Shiv Sena member Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has said that Shitap does not belong to his party. "Appropriate action must be taken against the culprit, whoever he is," said Mahadeshwar.

A Congress leader Pravin Chheda also took a dig at Shitap and said that he must compensate for the loss of life and property.

Ex-minister of the state and former chairman of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Sachin Ahir has demanded that a FIR should be registered against those responsible.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited the accident site on Tuesday evening, has directed the (BMC) to file a report on the incident within 15 days.

"The offence has been registered. Police is investigating the matter. I have directed the BMC Commissioner to investigate and submit a report within 15 days," Fadnavis told the media. He also added that the government will take a stringent action against the culprits.