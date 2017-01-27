Shia LaBeouf returns to art protest after arrest

  • January 27, 2017 16:52 IST
    By Reuters
Actor and activist Shia LaBeouf returned to his performance art project at the Museum of Moving Image on 26 January, after being arrested earlier in the day. LaBeouf got involved in an altercation outside the New York museum where he was chanting He will not divide us during a live-streamed protest against President Donald Trump, police said. LaBeouf was released after being charged with misdemeanour assault and harassment.
